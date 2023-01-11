Trash and recycling rates will be going up this year for New Wilmington customers who use Grove City-based Tri-County Industries.
Borough council agreed to a rate increase from $16 to $21 a month for those customers during its monthly meeting Monday.
President Jon Welker said Tri-County is raising rates due to increasing wage and fuel costs. It will now cost the borough $20.55 per unit for trash and recycling, leading to the rate increase for customers.
Tri-County Industries will soon send out its calendar for service days, which will also include the list of acceptable recycling items.
Those items can also be viewed on its website, tricountyind.com/recycling.
In other meeting news, Welker said a tentative contract agreement is in place between the borough and the New Wilmington Police Department, with the contract set to be approved formally in a future council meeting.
Council agreed to sell a 20-by-60-foot piece of borough property next to The Tavern on the Square restaurant, at 108 N. Market St., for $100 to the owners of the restaurant.
Solicitor Frank Verterano said the new owners, the Noble family, plan to reopen the restaurant sometime this year, stating donating that piece of property can help with space with the reopening.
The restaurant has been closed since 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.