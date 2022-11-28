New Wilmington borough will have a facade improvement program in the future.
Mayor Sherie E. Babb said the the program will be used to help revitalize the buildings and businesses in the downtown area of the borough, particularly on Market Street.
“There are a lot of people that are excited that see the need of a Market Street facade program,” Babb said.
Babb said both Westminster College and the Preston Auto Group each pledged a total of $60,000 for the program to be distributed over two years.
There is also around $90,000 raised in private donations from borough residents and businesses.
During its November meeting, borough council agreed to match the contributions from the college and Preston, giving $30,000 a year for two years.
“I think it’s needed,” said Councilman John Miller. “We need to make the town look good to get people in.”
No timeframe has been given on when the facade program will begin. Babb said they will let borough businesses know when applications are available.
