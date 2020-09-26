HARRISBURG — More than $153,000 in grant money will help upgrade New Wilmington Borough’s swimming pool and Wilmington Township’s Marti Park with various renovations and safety upgrades.
The Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants were announced Friday by Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) and Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47).
“I am excited to once again see this funding coming home to improve recreational opportunities for the people of New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township,” Vogel said. “Qualifying for these grants is a strong testament to the tremendous dedication and devotion that our community leaders have for the citizens they serve.”
The funding comes from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Parks and Partnership Program (CCPP), which assists communities with the planning and development of public parks, recreation, conservation areas and facilities.
“As a Wilmington-area educator for many years, expanding access to local parks and other recreational opportunities is very important to me,” Wentling said. “With many people staying closer to home due to COVID-19, it’s essential for our physical and mental health to have places to go that allow residents of all ages and walks of life to gather and release some stress and anxiety during these uncertain times.”
New Wilmington Borough was awarded $50,000 for the rehabilitation of New Wilmington Municipal Pool. Work will include pool renovation, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“I received the most exciting news today,” Mayor Sherie Babb said. “New Wilmington Borough was awarded a $50,000 DCNR grant to make the necessary improvements to the Borough Park swimming pool. I would like to extend my appreciation to Representative Parke Wentling and Senator Elder Vogel for their support in our community and the pool project.”
Wilmington Township received $103,100 for the rehabilitation of Marti Park. Work will include installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“This project will be a tremendous asset to the community, allowing children of all abilities to interact with each other on an inclusive playground with a toddler area,” said Debbie Kennedy, grant writer for Marti Park. “With this playground, special needs children and adults of all ages and differing abilities, can now enjoy the outdoors in a way that some of them have never been able to do before. When talking with parents of special needs children about this project, their eyes welled up with tears because someone was finally going to do something for ‘their children.’ This project will also bring to a close a four-year rehabilitation of the play areas within the park allowing it to be enjoyed for future generations to come.”
