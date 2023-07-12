New Wilmington council on Monday approved a Ride Along program for the borough’s police department during its monthly meeting.
The program will be for students 17 and older in both the Wilmington Area School District and at Westminster College.
The program will allow a student to spend a shift with an officer, observe the officer’s day and ride along in a police vehicle. Safety precautions will be made before and during the shift.
For more information on the program, the department’s non-emergency number is (724) 946-8111.
In other news, the borough is looking to hire either an individual or a company to perform code enforcement inspections.
Council accepted the resignation of borough municipal authority board Vice Chairman/Treasurer Dennis Miller, whose term was set to expire at the end of the year.
Council agreed to have its engineers, Taylor Engineering and HRG, conduct surveying work along North Market Street for the potential replacement of sewer lines.
Borough Tax Collector Bill Nichols will be in the borough office, at 134 High St., to collect taxes from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. July 14, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.