A $5.4 million budget was approved Monday by New Wilmington Borough Council.
Councilman John Geidner presented the spending plan which projects revenues of $5,360,800 and expenses of $5,347,800.
“We’re projecting a $13,000 surplus,” Geidner said.
He noted that he anticipates the borough will end the current year with a $65,000 deficit.
“We won’t know (the exact figure) until January when we have all of the bills and revenues,” he said.
The borough, one of 33 municipalities in Pennsylvania that operates its own electric utility, does not impose a property tax. He also noted that it has been several years since electric rates were increased.
The budget was approved by a 4-0 vote with Geidner, councilwoman Katanya Cathcart, Council president Jon Welker and councilman John Miller, via telephone.
Absent were council members Renee Hartwell and Rob Coulter. Council member Morgan Boyd earlier this month resigned his position after winning the office of Lawrence County commissioner.
Geidner added that the budget, proposed at council’s Dec. 2 meeting, had been on display at the borough building since then but no one asked to inspect the document.
That meeting was recessed and reconvened last night.
Council also accepted a three-year contract with Tri-County Industries of Grove City to collect garbage and recycling. The $268,982 bid was the lower of two received and included a hazardous waste option. Under that option, Tri-County will pick up tires, paint cans, electronics and computers under the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.