Neither the New Wilmington Municipal Authority or its customers are happy.
Both have been paying higher rates on monthly water bills for months. For customers, it’s an increase of 38 percent and for the authority, it’s 150 percent.
The authority’s solicitor, Charles Mansell, said Aqua Services Inc., which provides water to the authority, notified it the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission had their rates raised by 150 percent.
The new rates went into effect on May 19.
Mansell said the authority was aware of possible rate changes going into this year, but were advised by Aqua representatives the company would handle the situation with the PUC.
In 2008, the authority signed a 30-year contract with Aqua to provide water at $5.66 a gallon.
“In fact, Aqua specifically advised us that New Wilmington should not participate in the process,” Mansell said. “Because of our decades-long relationship with them, we relied upon Aqua and depended on our 30 year-contract, which not only locked up Aqua as our supplier, but also established our rate structure through 2038.”
Added Mansell: “Unfortunately, we learned months after the fact that Aqua never presented New Wilmington’s objections to the PUC.”
Kayla Yingst, Aqua communications specialist, said the company on its own never proposed a rate increase for the authority. During a review of the rate case, the PUC Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement argued the contract should be canceled and the authority should be charged the current tariff rate for water.
“Despite Aqua’s opposition and litigation on the issue, the commission’s final order directed Aqua to charge the tariff rate of $14.017, and to discontinue billing New Wilmington at the contract rate of $5.66,” Yingst said. “Aqua does not have any involvement in the direct rates or billing to residents in the borough.”
Yingst said a reason why the PUC made Aqua change the authority’s rate is due to the authority not adequately demonstrating it had a competitive alternative, a prerequisite.
“From our point of view, that was extremely unfair to both the municipal authority and its customers because Aqua advised us to permit Aqua to pursue the rate increase issue,” Mansell said. “New Wilmington’s objection was not included in the deliberations leading up to that PUC action. In short, we were denied due process in this matter.”
For now, capital improvement projects are off except in matters of emergency or timeliness. Only one capital improvement project, on Maple Street near the Westminster College chapel, is ongoing because it was a necessity.
While the authority will have a full 150% increase, customers have a 38% rate increase.
For borough resident Bernard “Bernie” Bonnie, that’ still too steep.
“Borough residents will be impacted. How will they sustain that,” Bonnie said.
Mansell said the authority have formally filed an appeal, and have acquired legal counsel through national firm Eckert Seamans.
He also said the authority is seeking “alternatives” to Aqua, such as through Pennsylvania American Water. Discussions have taken place for PA American Water to install two to three miles of water lines to connect to the borough’s water tower at cost to the authority or to be reflected in rates through the water company.
“The water rate increase does not affect sewer bills. The sewer bills are based on consumption of water, not the cost of water,” Mansell said.
The offices of state Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) and state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9) have been notified about the matter.
“We will work with the borough to try and get this rate down,” Sainato said.
When reached for comment, PUC press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen wouldn’t offer comment because the case is in litigation.
