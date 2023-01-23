New Wilmington is working on backup plans for its water services should an appeal on rates be denied by a state agency.
The New Wilmington Municipal Authority has different, more “attractive” options in case the Public Utility Commission doesn’t lower its water rates from Aqua Services Inc., Solicitor Charles Mansell said.
In May, the PUC instructed Aqua to start charging the authority the tariff rate for water at $14.017 a gallon instead of the previously contracted $5.66 a gallon, an increase of over 150 percent.
While the authority is continuing to pay the full 150-percent rate increase as of June, authority customers saw an increase of 38 percent due to the authority halting certain capital projects to offset customer costs.
The authority is appealing the rate increase to the PUC. The authority argues it couldn’t represent itself in initial hearings to the PUC, with Mansell claiming Aqua threatened to shut off water if the authority acted on its own, a claim which Aqua denies. Aqua maintains it never proposed a rate increase, but was forced to implement it by the PUC.
Mansell said the authority cannot continue to pay the increased rate.
One option discussed during the authority’s monthly meeting Monday was the authority making its own wells and paying for its own water treatment plant, a process a representative from Union Township-based Book & Proch Well Drilling Inc. spoke about.
Another option would be to go with a different water provider, PA American Water. Mansell said this would involve having PA American Water extend its lines 2.2 miles to connect to the authority’s lines. The authority would either have to pay for the costs up front or amortize the cost over 10 years.
The authority is under contract with Aqua until 2038. Mansell believes the rate increases from Aqua constitutes a breach of contract. The final, “less attractive” option, according to Mansell, would be to sell the business off and run water service in the borough run through a private company.
Mansell said this would result in the authority having no control over water and water rates, and would make the borough non-eligible for government grants.
There has been no timeframe given on when the PUC will hear the appeal from the authority.
