Fresh Marketplace of New Wilmington will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington.
Entertainment, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be Ruby Hornsby performing live mountain soul music on guitar and violin.
About 25 vendors will be selling their arts, crafts, prepared food, produce, honey and gelato.
The market will be open Saturdays through September.
