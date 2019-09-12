A New Wilmington Borough man is in custody after police say he called them and threatened to shoot them with a rifle.
New Wilmington police officers arrested Albert Joseph Reider, 18, after they arrived at his house around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and found him waiting in his front yard with a rifle, according to a criminal complaint filed against him. They later determined it was a BB rifle.
The court papers state that Reider had called 911 saying he was outside of his house with a loaded shotgun, waiting for police to arrive so he could shoot them in the heart and kill them. He told the dispatcher that the police make him mad and are worthless, the document said.
When police arrived at his home in the 700 block of South Market Street, officers reported seeing Reider standing in his driveway holding a gun. A Hickory Township officer and a borough officer got out of their cars with their weapons drawn, and Reider pointed his gun at both of them and walked toward them, the report states.
The officers shouted at Reider to stop and drop his gun. He dropped the gun and got on the ground and was arrested, according to the complaint. The police seized his M590 shotgun-style air soft gun, which they said was not loaded fully but had at least one BB in it.
Reider is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who set his bond at $5,000, and he posted bail.
He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his charges will be held for the county court of common pleas.
