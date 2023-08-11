In New Wilmington, there’s one person who stands above and beyond and is someone who residents respect.
For longtime teacher and coach J.R. McFarland, that’s Ret. Rear Admiral Robert “Bob” H. Shumaker.
During Monday’s borough council meeting, McFarland asked council to consider renaming Wood Street “The Admiral Bob Shumaker Way” and have a “Bob Shumaker Day” in September 2024.
“New Wilmington would be honored to have his name out into the open,” McFarland said.
McFarland, the Wilmington High girls track and field coach and a former district teacher for more than 40 years, spoke about Shumaker’s life and legacy during the meeting.
Shumaker, who turned 90 on May 11, graduated from the former New Wilmington school on Vine Street in 1951, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1956 and became a naval aviator in 1958.
He served in the Vietnam War, and on Feb. 11, 1965, his plane was shot down over Vietnam.
Shumaker’s parachute malfunctioned, causing him to land hard and break his back, and was captured by the Viet Cong.
He was a prisoner of war for the North Vietnamese for eight years and one day in prisoner camps, including the infamous Ha Lò Prison, known as the “Hanoi Hilton.”
McFarland said Shumaker never received medical treatment for his back, and spent many days physically and mentally tortured.
To help keep himself sane, Shumaker would envision walking down each street and counting houses in New Wilmington. He envisioned building his own house in the borough brick by brick, material by material.
He also developed his own tap code system for himself and other POWs.
“This was a lifeline, literally, to keep their minds active and to keep them sane,” McFarland said.
Shumaker was finally released on Feb. 12, 1973, as part of Operation Homecoming and flown to San Diego for treatment before finally returning to New Wilmington.
McFarland, years later, had the chance to interview Shumaker and hear his story. Shumaker, upon returning, was smiling and wasn’t protesting the country for what happened to him or for the war.
After his release, Shumaker served the Navy in various capacities, including as project manager within the Naval Air Systems Command, as superintendent of the Naval Postgraduate School and as a research coordinator for the Pentagon. After retiring from the Navy in 1988, Shumaker held positions as assistant dean at George Washington University and associate dean for the Center for Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota.
Shumaker won many awards and honors for his service, including the Distinguished Service Medal, two Silver Stars, four Legions of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, two purple hearts, and the U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate Award in 2011.
“Bob, he is a national hero, and that makes him a New Wilmington hero,” McFarland said.
McFarland said the school district is in favor of the name change for Wood Street, as the road leads directly to campus. He also said he would be willing to form a committee to do the legal work required for such a name change.
Council President Jon Welker agreed that it is important the borough honor a “truly astounding” man.
“I think it’s a must to recognize this gentlemen,” Welker said. “It’s a very good cause.”
Welker said council can discuss how to honor Shumaker in the future and suggested council could name a section or square of town after Shumaker as part of the ongoing streetscape project.
Council will revisit this topic during its September meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.