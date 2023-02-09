New Wilmington’s borough council has narrowed down its paving project list for 2023.
Borough Administrator Natalie Stull said council agreed to move forward with engineering with concrete curb and milling and resurfacing work on Waugh Avenue; base repair work on Lowry Lane; brick repair work on West Vine Street and the reconstruction of the intersection of West Vine Street and Haw Street; and milling and resurfacing work on Maple Street and Lincoln Street.
Once engineering is complete, council will determine what projects are put out for bid based on the costs of the projects and the borough’s budget.
Council agreed to table a potential police mutual aid agreement with Pulaski Township.
The borough office, in December, went live with its new utility processing software after six months of training and implementation.
“It’s a major change for the better for many reasons,” Stull said. “This software change brought utility invoicing and payment processing back to the borough office and reduced our monthly software fees.”
