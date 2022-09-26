The New Wilmington Borough Volunteer Fire Department was called out Monday to the second house fire in the borough in three days.
It was around 3 p.m. that a house was reported to be on fire at 214 Beechwood Road, and flames reportedly were emerging from a vent.
Corey Emanuele, who lives in the house, was standing outside while firefighters tended to the fire, but he declined comment on what happened.
New Wilmington fire Chief Cory Eckels explained the wiring from the pole to the house where the wires met the metal roofline over the past two years wore at the edge whenever the wind would blow. The hot and neutral wires touched on the insulation and electrified the metal roof, he said. A bathroom vent pipe that extends through the roof had a metal collar on it, and the roof came in contact with it and sparked, which started burning the shingles.
Eckels said the fire was limited to the outside of the structure.
“It was not a common cause for a fire,” he said.
“We shut the breaker box off and the utility companies responded and de-energized the system,” he said. Then the firefighters were able to put the flames out with a 2 1/2 gallon can of water.
The borough workers are working with the homeowner to determine how to reroute the power lines to his house, Eckels said.
The firefighters tore off one layer of the metal roof to gain access to the fire, and a crew went into the attic to make sure no spread there, and it didn’t, he said.
Manuele’s property loss “was very minimal,” Eckels said. He lost some asphalt shingles and has to have his metal roof repaired.
The fire departments of Neshannock, Mercer East End and Shenango Township Mercer County, Volant and Pulaski responded to provide mutual aid.
