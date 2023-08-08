New Wilmington’s new Dollar General will be the first in the area to include fresh produce and meat.
Under construction at 1980 Mercer-New Wilmington Road about 100 yards from a current Dollar General, the Dollar General Market store is expected to open by the end of August, district manager Matt Ward said Tuesday.
“Everything is larger,” Ward said. “At the (current) store, we have run out of milk every two days and don’t have the cooler capacity.”
The current Dollar General at 1995 Mercer-New Wilmington Road is 9,100 square feet. The new $700,000 store will be 12,590 square feet and include 9,600 square feet of selling space. The store will feature 30 additional freezers and cooler doors.
“This will be much like the one they will build in Neshannock Township (at Wilmington Road and Mission Mead Drive),” said Ward. “It’s considered a relocation.”
Ward said the New Wilmington location “is a very busy store.” The Amish make up part of the customer base.
“The Amish are in horse and buggy and usually have to go to other places for perishables,” he said.
Ward expects the new store will need 12 to 14 employees. It will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
DOT New Wilmington Pa. LLC built the current store in 2008. DOT partner Brandon Moss said Dollar General chose not to renew the lease with his company. The 15-year lease expires in September.
“It was a matter of were we going to expand the building,” Ward said. “Negotiations fell through and we decided to build new.”
Moss plans to look for a tenant after the current New Wilmington Dollar General closes.
