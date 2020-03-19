New Wilmington Mayor Sherie Babb declared a state of disaster emergency in the borough Thursday.
The proclamation, which went into effect at 4 p.m., enables the borough to activate the response and recovery aspects of local emergency management plans and to authorize the furnishing of aid as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
