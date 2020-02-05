New Wilmington council votes to install cameras in park

Blind spots in the borough’s park soon will no longer be an issue.
New Wilmington Borough Council voted to install two additional surveillance cameras in the park to shed light on what councilman John Miller called “blind spots.”
Police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said the park has “many” such spots.
However, it was a matter of when council wanted to install the cameras, as work is underway in the park for the installation of an amphitheatre.
“Do we want to wait to look into (the cameras) for the amphitheatre,” Miller said. “I think it would be a wise move to make additions with cameras.”
Piccirillo said the cameras could be positioned to view different areas. The measure passed unanimously, but no installation date has been decided.
In the Mayor’s Report, Sherie E. Babb said council was being asked by Alex McCoy, chief executive officer of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, to contribute $1,500 toward the overall cost for a consultant to work with the county.
The overall cost for the consultant is $175,000, Babb said, and “it could help with our different movements we have right now with the streetscape and trying to develop our town as well as bring businesses in.”
Councilman Jon D. Welker was in favor of progressing with helping the chamber acquire a countywide consultant.
However, councilman Robert P. Coulter expressed fears of the borough spending money and not receiving any services from it.
“If we give $1,500, and we might not get nothing,” Coulter said, then asking it the money was refundable.
Coulter later said he was OK with the measure as long as Welker and Babb “met with McCoy and are OK with it. I am OK.”
In other news, council:
•Approved minutes from the Jan. 6 meeting.
•Saw David Hunter sworn in as new councilman by Babb.
•Learned that Tri-County received approval from DEP, according to Edmiston, for HHW.
•Will advertise for four positions at the borough’s pool this summer.
•Approved a wage increase for Rachel Singer, a part-time employee of the police department, to $11.28 per hour. Singer works 20 hours per week.
•Hired Reese Bender and Daniel McGinnis to the summer maintenance crew at a rate of $9.25 per hour.
•Hired Darin Long to work Fridays through the semester and for the summer in the maintenance department at a rate of $9.25 per hour.
