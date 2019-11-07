Bids for garbage collection were opened this week by New Wilmington Borough Council.
Two bids for a three-year contract were received. Tri-County of Grove City, who is the borough's current refuse collector, and Republic Services of Youngstown submitted bids that were referred to council members and solicitor Frank Verterano for review.
A contract is expected to be awarded at council's Dec. 2 meeting.
Council agreed to amend a contract to purchase a walk-by remote mobile radio meter reader from Rumsey Electronic Co.
Councilman John Geidner said the estimate for the meter had been about $8,700. The actual cost, he said, will be $11,825. Council took no action on a software upgrade that will be needed for the reader.
Geidner also said the borough expects to hear soon if it will receive a state grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the borough's $2.8 million streetscape project.
The borough, he said, is seeking 70 percent of the amount through the state and will provide 30 percent as a local match.
Geidner said the application was submitted in July and said the borough is working with the Lawrence County Planning Commission, who is serving as grant consultant.
"We have a 50/50 chance of getting the grant and we should know shortly," he said.
Council also agreed to contract with the Cohen Law Group of Pittsburgh for $6,000. The action followed a request in September by Verizon Wireless to install two utility poles to improve internet service within the borough. One new pole will be placed at North Lincoln and Wood streets and the other off Maple Street, near Westminster College.
Councilman John Miller said the law firm has begun to review borough ordinances and found them to be out of date with regard to modern utilities. The firm will recommend upgrades, Miller said, and possibly create a source of revenue for the borough since the poles will be put on borough property
Dan Reed of North Market Street, who experienced a sewer backup resulting in several inches of raw sewage in his basement, asked for assistance from council.
Reed said his insurance company has denied his claim. He provided council with copies of letters he received from the company.
Council president Jon Welker said borough officials are working on the borough's lines do not appear to have contributed to the problem. He encouraged Reed to resubmit his claim.
Council was also told permits for units 13 and 14 of the StoneCreek development project, have been revoked.
Following the meeting, Mayor Sherie Babb said Shenango Presbyterian Seniorcare, owners of Shenango on the Green, proposed building one-story patio homes for senior citizens on property located off Route 956, also known as South Market Street.
The developer, she said initially applied to construct 12 units. "That is what was approved by the Lawrence County Planning Commission and the borough," Babb said.
The site, south of Village Lane, formerly held the Sigma Nu fraternity house that was closed and demolished several years ago.
Borough superintendent Brad Latimer also received approval to hire Reese Bender as a part-time worker from Nov.22 to 30 and Dec. 18 to Jan. 9.
