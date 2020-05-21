The Maple Street Bridge over McClure Run in New Wilmington Borough will be reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. Friday.
The bridge, owned by New Wilmington Borough, had been under construction for replacement with federal, state, and locally funded dollars. The bridge had been closed since the project started in December.
The prime contractor f was CH&D Enterprises, Inc. of New Stanton, at a cost of about $725,000.
