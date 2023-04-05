New Wilmington borough council unanimously approved a new police collective bargaining agreement during its meeting Monday.
The agreement runs retroactive from Jan. 1, 2023, and expires Dec. 31, 2026.
Council President Jon Welker said as part of the agreement, all officers will get a three-percent wage increase each year.
The officers will pay an increase of one percent in healthcare premiums, with them to go up half a percent the first year, and up another half a percent the third year.
Welker said those who work an afternoon shift will see a $0.30 per hour increase, with those working a night shift seeing a $0.40 per hour increase.
The sergeant salary will increase $0.50 an hour, a new holiday was granted — the Friday after Thanksgiving — and officers are allowed to accrue up to 90 sick days from 75 before.
During the meeting, council gave authorization to Mayor Sherie Babb and Chief Eric Jewell to hire two part-time officers.
Jewell said the officers will be used to fill any “voids” in the schedule, as well as when any officer is out sick, out for training or on vacation.
“The big need will be in the summertime,” Babb said.
Council approves
paving bid
Council approved a $269,059.61 bid from New Castle-based Protech Asphalt Paving to do the borough’s paving work for 2023, contingent on solicitor approval.
The projected paving work for 2023 includes concrete curb and milling and resurfacing work on Waugh Avenue; base repair work on Lowry Lane; brick repair work on West Vine Street and the reconstruction of the intersection of West Vine Street and Haw Street and milling and resurfacing work on Maple Street and Lincoln Street.
Other council-approved matters
Council agreed to use $230,321.79 in the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act funding towards the purchase of a bucket truck for the fire department.
The cost of the truck is $273,642, with the remaining money to come from the borough general fund.
Council agreed to change the rental rules for the borough pavilion to one rental per day instead of two half-day rentals per day.
Councilwoman Lee Ann Miller said this is due to there being no applicants for the position of borough caretaker, who would be responsible for cleaning the pavilion, amphitheater and pool.
