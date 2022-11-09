The New Wilmington Borough renewed its trash and recycling contract for another three years.
However, residents might see a rate increase as high as 39 percent next year for both services through Grove City-based Tri-County Industries. The contract runs from 2023 to 2025.
That news was detailed during the New Wilmington borough council meeting Monday.
“I don’t know if we have much choice,” said Councilman David Hunter regarding a possible rate increase.
Currently, residents pay $16 a month for services. The borough in 2022 paid $90,674 to Tri-County Industries. In 2023, Tri-County will charge the borough $118,810, according to Council President Jon Welker and Council Administrator/Treasurer Natalie Stull.
Stull said if rates are kept the same, the borough will have a deficit in regard to the services.
Still, Welker wants council to think about what would be the best strategy going into their December meeting which benefits both the borough and its residents.
In other business, Welker said collective bargaining negotiations are still ongoing with the New Wilmington Police Department.
He said the New Wilmington Fire Department wants council to consider purchasing security cameras for its fire hall.
Welker said the borough is looking to get a formal appraisal on the property at 108 N. Market St., the site The Tavern on the Square restaurant, to sell the property.
