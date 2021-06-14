New Wilmington amphitheater to be dedicated

A dedication ribbon cutting for New Wilmington Borough Park's new amphitheater is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. June 26.
The amphitheater, located at 435 S. New Castle St., was made possible through grant funding pursued by Mayor Sherie Babb and Councilwoman Lee Ann Miller.
The ribbon cutting will be followed by entertainment performed by the New Castle Playhouse Mini All Stars and the Take Solo Band. Joanne McFarland will sing of the national anthem.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources provided New Wilmington Borough with a matching grant to begin construction. The grant amount of $80,000 was required to be matched by funds or in kind services and labor of $80,000 by the borough.
The match of $80,000 required from the borough was provided by hours of labor from skilled borough maintenance personnel, borough equipment and partners such as Butch Wilson of Wilson Excavating, which donated labor, equipment and trucking services.
COVID construction restrictions halted work for a period of time. However, work continued as restrictions changed.
Other contributions were received from the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, Westminster College, Lawrence County commissioners, New Wilmington Rotary Club, and Frank and Beth Verterano to complete the project.
Support was received from state Rep. Parke Wentling, state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. and Congressman Mike Kelly, who endorsed and promoted the grant application for approval.
Many summer/fall events have been scheduled through LIVE New Wilmington. All performances are free to the public and sponsored by local businesses in the area.
SUMMER SCHEDULE
June 26
3:45 p.m. — Grand opening, ribbon cutting
4 to 8 p.m. — Joanne McFarland, the national anthem; New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars; Take Solo Band
Food tent — Dinner Bell Farm, Papa Gelateria
June 28
7 p.m. — Pennsylvania Army National Guard 26th Infantry Division Band
July 10
10 a.m. — Todd Cole, Storytime in the Park
8 p.m. — Movies in the Park: "Trolls World Tour"
July 17
5 p.m. — Willy's Night of Blues featuring Charlie Barath Blues Band, Trio of Blues with Max Schang
Food truck — Annie Lee's Southern Kitchen
Aug. 7
8 p.m. — Movies in the Park: "The Croods: The New Age"
Aug. 14.
6 p.m. — Beatlemania with Liverpool LADS
Food truck — Pittsburgh City Brinery
Aug. 21
10 a.m. — Todd Cole, Storytime in the Park
Aug. 27
4 p.m. — New Wilmington Rotary annual BBQ
6 p.m. — Sounds of Summer concert, Westminster College alumni and friends artistic contributions
Sept. 11
10 a.m. — Todd Cole, Storytime in the Park
8 p.m. — Movies in the Park: "Soul"
Sept. 18
4 p.m. — Greenville High School steel drum band, directed by Daniel Danch
Sept. 25
7 p.m. — Music in the Park, JD Eicher Band
Food Tent — Dinner Bell Farm
