A new well was recently drilled for the New Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.
During New Beaver council’s February meeting, President David Hairhoger stated the fire department had its water tested and it was found to be undrinkable.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Drita Crawford said this testing was done before the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
She also said the water was tested for the borough municipal building and it was found safe to drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.