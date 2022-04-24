Foster parents in Lawrence County have a new resource for help.
Home Base Ministries, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is located in the Haven of Hope building on the property of the Volant United Methodist Church.
“We are not a foster care agency per se, but our mission is to minister to the needs of Lawrence County foster and adoptive families and their children,” church member and board president Lisa Jeckavitch said.
Home Base, which originated in Kittanning and relocated to Volant in January, is attempting to gather a database of local foster and adoptive families and asks people to contact them to be placed on their mailing list.
One program run by the agency is Amelia’s Closet, named after her family’s first foster child, which collects new and gently worn clothing, coats and shoes from sizes newborn to adult extra-large, and donates them to foster families for the children that they serve.
“Oftentimes a child is dropped off by the foster care agency to a foster family with only the clothes on the child’s back,” Jeckavitch said. “We allow families up to seven to 10 outfits per child to ease the child’s transition. It helps the child and it lifts the burden of the foster family.”
One success story, Jeckavitch said, was when a girl thought to be autistic was withdrawn, but then given new clothes.
“We gave her new clothes and she just blossomed,” she said. “Even her teachers who knew her before we got her were amazed when she became the talkative, social butterfly of her classroom.”
Home Base Ministries also provides respite care for foster families. The firm offers one evening of respite per quarter from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. which allows the foster family an evening off to relax or tend to other affairs. Recently, the agency babysits and offers a meal and entertainment for 11 foster children, freeing up their foster parents for an evening.
At present, the agency has no paid employees and operates with by Jeckavitch, her two daughters Maya, 14, and Aliyah, 12, Jeckavitch’s sister Amanda Koi and friends. Koi is the vice president of the board. The church also has an auxiliary called “God’s Squad,” comprised of teenaged girls who help with Amelia’s Closet and other projects.
The agency completed a project recently where the girls put together 175 Easter baskets that were given away to foster and adopted children, Jeckavitch explained, while an Intake Meals project had volunteers gather, prepare and deliver an evening meal to foster families to give foster parents a night off from cooking.
No stranger to foster care herself, Jeckavitch, a case analyst for General Dynamics, and her husband of 16 years, Michael, a teacher in the Wilmington Area School District, have been foster parents for three years with Bethany Christian Services out of Wexford.
“We were certified in August of 2018 and mainly foster young children,” Jeckavitch said. “My first was Amelia, who I love dearly, but since then, I have fostered seven others.”
“My daughters and I especially love the young babies,” said Jeckavitch. She related one heart-wrenching story about a three-day old baby she and her husband received that suffered with withdrawals after being born addicted to drugs.
“We are a team joined by the love of God and focused on sharing that love with foster and adoptive families.”
Jeckavitch related how her passion was sparked by her father, Dan Reiver, who bonded with youths from the George Junior Republic in Grove City when she was a child.
“My Dad was famous for taking the boys out and including them on our family outings when I was growing up,” she said. “I felt like the Lord was preparing me for this ministry since my youth. I want to help kids who don’t have help.”
Her long-term goals for the agency, she said, are to help more with the reunification process as children are reunited with their biological families.
Those who want to become involved as a volunteer, donate, or as a foster or adoptive family in need of services should contact Jeckavitch at www.homebase-ministries.org, by email homebaseministries@yahoo.com or by calling (724) 761-5395.
