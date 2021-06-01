New Visions for Lawrence County will host its annual flower planting day in downtown New Castle on Saturday.
Volunteers will meet in the diamond near the YMCA at 9 a.m. and work until noon. All are invited to help with planting, light landscape pruning and overall beautification.
“Beautification projects, like planting flowers, are a subtle difference that folks may not take heavy notice of as they drive through town. But it certainly provides a more inviting welcome and sense that people here care about our community,” said Angie Urban, New Visions director. “The volunteers who step up and are willing to get their hands dirty — through this or one of the many other cleanups or community garden projects across the city — deserve a lot of credit. They are loving where they live and doing something to make it better.”
This effort was started in 2014 as an opportunity for the community to become part of the city's revitalization efforts. The non-profit coordinates volunteers, raises funds and seeks ‘adopters’ to help maintain those sites throughout the growing season. Individuals, families, organizations or businesses who are interested in the ‘adopt-a-spot’ program can contact Urban at angela.n.urban@gmail.com or (724) 510-1410. Adoptees agree to help with overall upkeep of a particular area for the 2021 growing season.
This year’s event is sponsored by Aetna, Victory Family Church, the Ecolab Foundation and the Greater New Castle Beautification Fund. Mary Burris Landscape & Garden Design provides the flower planting strategies and the City of New Castle lends support through its public works department.
Donations to the beautification fund can be made through the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH at https://cfwpeo.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1389 to support ongoing projects.
