Like it did last summer, a group led by New Visions for Lawrence County will again set out to help spruce up downtown New Castle on Wednesday morning.
Starting 8:30 a.m. at a city-owned parking lot at the corner of East North Street across from St. Mary Church, volunteers will pull weeds, plant flowers, pick up litter and anything else that needs done to help beautify the lot. Last year when the pandemic canceled many public events, New Visions director Angie Urban organized several downtown cleanup days as a way to not only make the city look better, but as a way for people to get out and socializing in a safe, socially distanced setting.
