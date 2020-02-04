Valentine's Day is a holiday for appreciation.
However, love and appreciation will be shared for those who gave time and hard work to New Visions for Lawrence County's many endeavors in 2019 at its volunteer appreciation event on Wednesday at The Confluence.
The "We Love Our Volunteers" event, taking place Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres and drinks, is planned to honor contributions — no matter how big or small — made to the organization.
"We are so grateful for the volunteers who committed their time, talents, and treasury to making the revitalization efforts of New Visions possible in 2019," New Visions for Lawrence County Director Angie Urban said. "The collective contributions of the community are why the tide is trending towards positivity and hope for New Castle and Lawrence County."
New Visions, with the help of its volunteer army, got the city looking a little brighter with its annual "Grow New Castle" flower planting and downtown spring cleanup. The organization was also instrumental in the implementation of the Hometown Hero banners hanging from downtown light posts honoring past service members. Volunteers also helped with Blueprint Communities, Oneness and the summer concert series at the Riverwalk Park.
"This event is to say 'thank you,'" Urban said, "and as we celebrate 2019, we are looking forward to making a difference in 2020."
One of the bigger events was Hometown Holly Days, which encompassed the holiday parade through downtown New Castle, several weekends of the business at the ice skating rink at North and Mill streets and coordination with businesses during the holiday season. More than 3,000 people visited the rink over its run, which spanned about five weeks with skating open on the weekends. That equated to 100 volunteers giving up more than 500 hours of work at the rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.