New Visions for Lawrence County is again searching for volunteers for another beautification cleanup effort of downtown New Castle.
Volunteers should meet at the diamond on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to help plant flowers around the fountain and monuments.
Tools and gloves will be provided for volunteers thanks to a partnership with Tri-County CleanWays and the City of New Castle. This year’s event is sponsored in part by the UPMC Foundation and the Greater New Castle Beautification Fund and Mary Burris Landscape & Garden Design is donating the flower planting design.
“Beautification projects, like planting flowers, are a subtle difference that folks may not take heavy notice of as they drive through town," said Angie Urban, director of New Visions. "But it certainly provides a more inviting welcome and sense that people here care about our community. The volunteers who step up and are willing to get their hands dirty — through this or one of the many other clean-ups or community garden projects across the city — deserve a lot of credit. They are loving where they live and doing something to make it better.”
Those who want to help, but who can’t make it Saturday are invited to offer donations to the Beautification Fund through the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH at https://cfwpeo.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1389 to support ongoing projects.
Individuals, families, organizations or businesses interested in the "adopt-a-spot" program can contact Angie Urban at angela.n.urban@gmail.com or (724) 510-1410. Adoptees agree to help with the overall upkeep of a particular area in the city for the 2023 growing season.
