New Visions for Lawrence County’s mission is to seek positive changes in New Castle and in the county.
That’s why the group gathered volunteers on Saturday to help rid the city’s downtown of some unsightly weeds in an effort to make the area nicer looking. The idea started when executive director Angie Urban — who is back working after taking maternity leave — drove through downtown and noticed the growing mess. Because she had been off work, trips through downtown numbered in just a handful.
“When I came back, I kind of recognized that there was maybe more need than when I went into hibernation,” Urban said. She then connected with city officials and a small group of volunteers. The first area they tackled was the parking lot at the corner of North and Jefferson streets near Rite Aid.
“There were five of us who showed up and started pulling weeds and (made) a very noticeable difference,” Urban said. She said the weed-pulling is an activity that naturally lends itself to social distancing.
Normally, New Visions gathers volunteers to help put on larger, community events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those have been canceled.
“Beautification is something we can still social distance and make a big impact,” she said. “I recognize that people’s emotions and moods are a product of their environment. If we can do things to improve the environment and the landscape, we can help people find hope in a kind of depressing time we’re in.”
While the volunteers pulled weeds, Faye McLafferty — a city works employee — helped haul away the debris. The help is a welcome sight for city works director Brian Heichel, who said New Visions often partners with the city and that partnerships like this is what the current city hall administration is looking for.
“She’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve been around,” Heichel said of McLafferty. “She’s the queen of taking care of the flowers downtown.”
Heichel added that the help is appreciated.
“Anything like this we can partner with groups or volunteer groups, it makes a community-type event where it benefits everyone,” he said.
Urban and New Visions volunteers will be back finishing up work at that parking lot from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Other cleanup days are scheduled for Aug. 29, Sept. 3 and Sept. 12, also from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Any volunteers are asked to bring their own masks, gloves and tools, if they have any. If there are more people than needed for the parking lot, Urban said she has more spots in mind where other weeding can take place.
Urban also issued a challenge to county residents to identify areas in their neighborhoods, gather a few friends and then do work to beautify it. She said taking before and after photos is helpful, too.
“Beautification is something that makes a big impact very quickly,” Urban said. “We’re proud to be able to do what we can in the city and continue to find ways to be a part of the change.”
