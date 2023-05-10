New Visions for Lawrence County and the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation will host a spring clean-up of downtown New Castle from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The goal is to clean up downtown for spring and summer festivals, concerts and other events.
Volunteers are needed for light duties such as window washing, clean-up of debris and litter that has accumulated over the winter, landscape trimming, weeding, and some touching-up of paint on public items like garbage cans.
Gloves will be provided and volunteers are asked to bring clippers.
There is a special need for two or more pressure washers and hoses to clean areas of the rocks and stage at Riverwalk Park.
Volunteers are invited to a pre-event breakfast at Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church from 8 to 9 a.m. and then the group will make their way to Riverwalk Park to receive assignments.
“Downtown events draw thousands of visitors across several short months during the summer and we want to help create the clean and inviting atmosphere to host these events,” said Angie Urban, director of both New Visions and the CDC.
“We recognize that by working with the city’s public works department, Tri-County CleanWays, Clen-Moore and other churches, and finding area volunteers who want to get involved, we are able to accomplish more than any of us could alone. This is an annual spring cleaning that many look forward to kicking off the season in a beautiful way.”
Beautification and the design of downtown are a priority focus of the Hometown Blueprint Plan and CDC’s work. The CDC is working to attract funding for larger projects that would be able to address bigger opportunities for beautifying public spaces. Opportunities include creatively activating outdoor gathering spaces downtown, and promoting elements of the new bike trail and outdoor recreation opportunities planned for the downtown area.
“When a community looks cared for and loved, we increase our opportunities for attracting new investment, visitors and activities that will elevate the quality of life for all,” Urban said.
New Visions and the City of New Castle also coordinate an Adopt-A-Spot program which connects groups, families or individuals with highly visible locations that need extra eyes and hands to care for them throughout the growing season. Adopters are asked to revisit their spot regularly to ensure it is aesthetically pleasing and bring issues to the attention of the City.
This year the search for groups, families or businesses to adopt portions of the bike trail or flowers are needed.
A list of locations that are still in need of adoption is available to see at www.NewCastlePA.org/help/adopt-a-spot. For more information, contact Angie Urban at (724) 510-1410.
