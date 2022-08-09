After returning home to the community where he has always belonged, Zachary Lenhart is adjusting seamlessly to his new role at UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.
“Zach has hit the ground running and has helped us continue to enhance our clinical care and outcomes and overall patient experience,” said Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. “He has been a great addition to our team.”
Since Lenhart began his role in the spring, he has overseen the operating rooms, outpatient clinics, environmental services, food and nutrition, facilities, and imaging. He also works with the hospitals’ foundations, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers, Centers for Rehab Services, Heart and Vascular Institute, emergency medical services, and security.
“My role covers a large scope as we have an impressive array of services at UPMC Horizon and Jameson,” he said.
“I am still learning while meeting people and getting a full grasp of our facilities.”
With many fond memories of his childhood in Hermitage, Lenhart appreciates the opportunity to give back to his community. “I still have family in the area, so the ability to directly contribute and bring valuable services and access to care is a driving force for me,” he said. “There is a real community feel here.”
Lenhart earned a degree in economics and business at the University of Pittsburgh while he worked several part-time jobs at UPMC, including his favorite, a medical records abstractor. “I enjoyed learning about medical terminology, and I got to associate with a lot of physicians and their staffs.”
After receiving his master of health administration degree, he left the close-knit community he had found in UPMC to work at the University of Wisconsin under an administrative fellowship.
Three years later, he returned to his roots at UPMC becoming director of operations in general internal medicine at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
“I was able to work my way up as senior director, clinical operations, department of medicine,” he said. “I oversaw 55 clinics and about 450 team members.”
Now, he takes on a greater responsibility as vice president of operations and with that comes greater goals. “Staff development, engagement, and retention are critical to delivering great patient care,” said Lenhart. “UPMC prioritizes patient access alongside quality care, championing the use of telemedicine to leverage subspecialty services available in Pittsburgh and bring them here locally.”
