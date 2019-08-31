New UPMC Jameson, Horizon chief starts Oct. 1

UPMC has announced the appointment of Grove City Medical Center chief executive officer Robert Jackson as president of UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.
Jackson, who began his career with UPMC in 1991, will officially take over the position on Oct. 1.
"We think he will be the perfect fit," UPMC Horizon and Jamestown spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo said. "We're excited to bring his expertise back to UPMC."
Jackson succeeds Don Owrey, who will serve as chief operating officer of UPMC Susquehanna and president of UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
Owrey will transition to UPMC Susquehanna Sept. 1.
David Martin – senior vice president, UPMC Health Services Division, and UPMC market president – will serve as interim president of UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson for the month of September.
Jackson began his health care career with UPMC in 1991. Jackson's health care experience has spanned hospital, insurance services and physician services administration over his 28-year career.
He has served as chief executive officer of Grove City Medical Center for the past 15 years.
Lombardo said his health care experience and community leadership will be an integral part of UPMC Horizon and Jameson's continued growth.
About 3,000 people, including physician practices and outpatient centers, work at Horizon and Jameson. The UPMC Horizon system includes hospitals in Farrell and Greenville.
UPMC recently doubled the size of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Horizon’s Farrell hospital, and invested $3 million to create an advanced pharmacology unit. UPMC has invested around $20 million for its Hillman Cancer Center services in Lawrence and Mercer counties over the past year.
