PITTSBURGH — A new U.S. attorney has been sworn into office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Lawrence County.
Cindy K. Chung was named as the 59th U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, and began her duties immediately on Tuesday.
She was nominated for U.S. Attorney by President Joe Biden on Oct. 27, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Friday. She assumes the office from acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
She leads an office currently staffed with 59 assistant U.S. attorneys across the criminal, civil and appeals divisions, and 56 professional support staff in offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown. The Western District of Pennsylvania includes the 25 westernmost counties in Pennsylvania.
“I am grateful to the President for my nomination and to Senators Casey and Toomey for their recommendation and endorsement,” Chung said. “I have dedicated my career to serving the public and am honored to lead this outstanding office. I look forward to working with our law enforcement and community partners to protect the public, pursue equal justice under the law, and serve the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania.”
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak administered the oath to the 46-year-old Chung, a Pittsburgh resident.
Chung had served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania since 2014. She has held numerous positions during her tenure, including deputy chief of its major crimes section from 2018 to 2020, acting deputy chief of the violent crimes section at various times from 2015 to 2017, domestic violence coordinator from 2019 to 2020, Project Safe Neighborhoods coordinator from 2018 to 2020, border security coordinator from 2018 to 2020, and civil rights coordinator from 2016 to 2018.
Chung also was an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where she co-taught a course on federal hate crimes this past spring.
Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chung worked as a trial attorney in the criminal section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division from 2009 to 2014. From 2003 to 2007, she worked as an assistant district attorney in the New York County district attorney’s office, and she continued her work there as an investigation counsel in its official corruption unit from 2007 to 2009.
Chung began her legal career as a law clerk for Judge Myron Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama from 2002 to 2003.
She received her law degree from Columbia Law School in 2002 and her bachelor's degree from Yale University in 1997.
