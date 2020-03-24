New state inmates, violators going to Luzerne

Male offenders who are being sentenced to state prison during the coronavirus outbreak, and state parole violators, are being held in a separate facility temporarily.
The state Department of Corrections will use of the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Retreat in Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County, as the reception facility for new male commitments to the DOC and male parole violators.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “This change in how we receive newly sentenced inmates and parole violators will reduce the number of ways individuals enter our system. With this plan, moving forward, only one facility will be involved, greatly reducing the ways the virus can enter our system.”
Following an intake quarantine period at SCI Retreat, the new commitments will be sent to SCI Camp Hill for classification and evaluation.
In preparation for this major change, Wetzel has sent a letter to all county prisons informing them that the DOC is pausing new commitments for several days. He also informed sheriffs through a conference call.
While new commitments and parole violator returns are delayed, state corrections officials will take the opportunity to reduce the inmate population at SCI Retreat by transferring inmates to other state prisons, while leaving a number of inmates to work in dietary and maintenance areas.
Officials also are increasing the medical staff and medical supplies at Retreat.
Wetzel said the state receives about 150 new male commitments and parole violator returns statewide every week.
Female new commitments will continue to be received at the state correctional institutions at Muncy and Cambridge Springs. However, moving forward, Muncy only will accept new commitments weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Additional steps being introduced to reduce the DOC’s inmate population include:
•Working with the parole board to maximize releases
•Reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons
•Expediting the release process for anyone with a pending home plan
•Reviewing inmates within the state prison system who are beyond their minimum sentences
•Reducing the number of re-entrants in halfway houses
•And giving each inmate released a medical screening and referral to doctors when appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.