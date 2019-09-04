The 2019 Titan Talks series kicks off at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 with “Understanding and Working with Generation Z” in the Hoyt Science Center’s Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall on the Westminster College campus.
The evening’s panel will be comprised of Dr. Mandy Medvin, professor of psychology; Gina Vance, assistant vice president for student affairs; and Sarah Gellman, Westminster counselor.
Generation Z — which includes people born between 1995 and 2012 — is considered the most highly connected, social, global, visual and technological generation. People outside of Generation Z oftentimes face challenges when navigating personal and professional relationships with this generational group.
As a panel, Medvin, Vance and Gellman will provide their researched perspectives about Generation Z and how to build relationships that allow us to meaningfully work together to serve the community and our larger world.
Medvin, who joined the Westminster faculty in 1992, earned her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Washington and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Duke University.
Vance, a member of the student affairs staff since 2006, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Mount Union and her M.Ed. from Kent State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.
Gellman joined the Westminster staff in 2018. She earned her undergraduate degree from Earlham College and her M.A. from Lewis and Clark College. She has been in practice for 12 years as a licensed professional counselor.
Established in the fall of 2018, Westminster College’s Titan Talks is a three-part series featuring Westminster scholars and professionals and aimed at helping human beings develop their best selves and live lives with a mindful purpose.
Titan Talks are free and open to the public, but reservations are due by Friday. There will be light snacks at the event. To register, visit https://www.westminster.edu/alumni/events.
