Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman has a new warning for travelers who have guns in their carry-on bags at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints.
According to Kaufman, if an individual possesses gun with a valid concealed carry permit, a county sheriff will be asked to rescind that resident’s firearms concealed carry license due to negligence. His office already has secured the cooperation of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to revoke concealed carry permits of those citizens.
Kaufman’s message to the flying public is, “Check your bags five times if you have to, but make 100 percent sure that your carry-on bags do not contain a firearm or other dangerous weapon. That’s responsible gun ownership, which is essential to protect the flying public.”
His office intends contact sheriff’s offices in other counties in Western Pennsylvania, requesting them to consider enacting the same policy, he said.
Kaufman issued this statement Thursday during a news conference hosted by Transportation Security Administration (TSA):
“Unfortunately, it appears that 2021 will be a record-breaking year for the number of guns found in passengers’ carry-on bags at our airport. This is not the kind of record we aspire to break.
“The United States Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the Allegheny County Police and TSA currently review every incident in which TSA screeners discover a gun during security screening at the airport checkpoint. Almost inevitably, the passenger being interviewed claims that (he or she) forgot that the gun was in their bag and no criminal charges are filed. Nevertheless, bringing guns to the checkpoint is completely unacceptable and poses a serious security risk.
“In order to send the message that airport security checkpoints and guns don’t mix, we need a deterrent strategy, in addition to the stiff civil penalties issued by TSA.”
So far in 2021, the TSA team at Pittsburgh International Airport has detected 27 firearms at the security checkpoint.
