Gov. Tom Wolf’s new distancing restrictions will not have much effect on circumstances in the Lawrence County courthouse, or in the courts.
County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto said he still anticipates restarting the jury trial process in August, with some changes to seating in the courtrooms.
Anyone entering the third floor, as the rules stand right now, must be wearing a mask. The county commissioners have expanded that to include the entire courthouse, and a sign is posted on the entrance door stating that anyone entering must have on a face mask.
“I don’t anticipate a lot of change,” Motto said. “Everything we’re doing is to reduce the number of people in the courtroom at one time. We don’t schedule more than one proceeding at a time, and they are spaced half an hour or 15 minutes apart so there never are many people in the courtroom at one time,” he said.
The courts yesterday held graduation for six successful participants in drug court, and some changes were made to the typical ceremony, he explained. “Ordinarily, we would have a courtroom full of people to attend that, but because of the (COVID-19) directives, we limited it to fewer than 25 people, and we livestreamed it and it’s on YouTube.”
The courts sent notice to the graduates and their families so they could watch it live on YouTube, then go back and watch it again, he said.
Motto said he is still unsure how jury trials will proceed, but he’s coming up with some social distancing strategies, he said.
“When we send out the August round of juror summonses, they will include a notice that we will take every precaution with social distancing, masks and not using traditional jury boxes, but we will spread them out in the first row of the courtroom.
Spectator numbers will be limited, and the proceedings might even be livestreamed, he said.
There will be changes, he said, including limiting bodies, keeping them far apart and making them wear masks.
And people should wear their masks not only over their mouths, but over their noses, as much as possible, he said. “As far as any directive I’ve issued, you really should wear your mask over your nose. Sometimes it’s hard to talk with it and sometimes it’s hard to hear. There are some difficulties with that. If you’re 20 or 30 feet away you can take some liberty. But to me, wearing a mask means covering your mouth and nose.”
He pointed out that witnesses in court will be social distanced and should remove their masks, because part of what the judge does is to make judgment about that person’s credibility.
“If the witness is wearing a mask, you can’t fully evaluate the credibility of his or her testimony,” he said.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said the new restrictions really don’t affect the rest of the courthouse.
Masks inside the building already are required, and there are no indoor gatherings of 25 or more people on the premises, he said.
One of the directives is for more people to work at home, if possible. Boyd said none of the employees are going back to working from home at this time.
