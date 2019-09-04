HARRISBURG — Legislation that would eliminate many of the requirements that force convenience stores and supermarkets to add restaurant seating to sell beer and wine is getting some stiff opposition from beer distributors and the union representing employees of the state wine and spirit shops.
Under House Bill 1466, introduced in June in the state House by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette County, stores could pay $25,000 a year for a convenience permit to allow them to sell beer and wine without having seating for consumption of the alcoholic beverages on site.
Beer distributors have been getting hammered by the increased competition since the state made it easier for convenience stores and supermarkets to offer beer and wine in 2016, said Arun Patel, a beer distributor from Centre County, who spoke at a public hearing on the legislation held in Somerset County.
The 2016 changes allowed the stores to offer beer and wine by getting restaurant liquor licenses, that require that the location has 30 seats for dining.
House Bill 1466 would get rid of the requirement for restaurant seating and allow for the stores to sell beer and wine at more cash registers. The legislation would also allow the stores to place the beer and wine anywhere in the store.
The new proposal “basically puts a nail in our coffin,” Patel said. He was representing the Malt Beverage Dealers Association, a group representing beer distributors at the legislative hearing.
Wendell Young, president of Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercials Workers, which represents workers in the state-run liquor stores, blasted the plan as another incremental step toward privatizing liquor sales completely.
It’s not just the government workers who will suffer, he said. Agreeing with Patel, he said the liquor reforms have benefited the large chain stores at the expense of small restaurant operators who can’t compete to acquire restaurant liquor licenses.
The legislation will “only speed up the decline of those mom-and-pop businesses,” he said.
Dowling has described the legislation as an effort to improve convenience for shoppers.
“Many of the requirements placed on the holder of a restaurant license, however, are still limiting our constituents the ability to purchase wine and beer in the manner they desire,” Dowling said in a memo to other lawmakers looking for support for the bill.
House liquor control committee chairman Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong County, agreed that the aim is to make shopping for beer and wine easier for residents.
Pyle said that if the beer distributor nearest his home is closed, he has a 13-mile drive to the next alternative.
Pyle added that the concerns raised about the legislation will be considered and there will likely be changes made to the bill.
“I’m not rubber-stamping anything,” Pyle said at the hearing, without explaining when the legislation might come up for a vote.
