The Lawrence County elections office is looking for a new polling place for a precinct on the city’s East Side.
Tim Germani, county elections director, told the board of elections members Tuesday that the county no longer is allowed use the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center as a polling site for the city’s Ward 5, second precinct.
“I’ve never been quite comfortable with the school being open and having a polling site there at the same time,” said Leonard Rich, the school’s director. “In addition to whatever threats may exist to a school building, our political environment is toxic and there is no additional security to speak of. It’s unfortunate. Everything has changed from Columbine going forward.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that if the county is unable to find a suitable location for the polls, the law permits it to go to an adjoining precinct to double up.
Once a decision is made, the county will notify every voter in writing of the change, he said, and those voters will receive new ID cards.
Meanwhile, the county, like other counties across Pennsylvania, is waiting to learn the outcome of a ruling that was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to allow anyone to obtain a mail-in ballot and vote by mail.
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled last week that Act 77, the state’s mail-in voting law, is unconstitutional. Nothing will change immediately, however, because Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has appealed that ruling to the state’s Supreme Court.
For right now, the county voters don’t have to do anything different than they did in the last election because the matter is under appeal, Vogler said.
Germani said the county is going to do a mass mailing soon of primary election ballots to those people who received them and voted by mail in the November general election. Those voters can opt to mail them back inside the secrecy envelopes, or they should notify the county if they no longer want a mail-in ballot, he said.
He anticipates sending the ballots to about 10,000 voters, he said.
People who have not previously voted by mail but who want to do so in the spring primary in lieu of going to the polls may contact the elections office at (724) 656-2145, or visit there in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, to obtain the mail-in ballot.
Vogler reflected that prior to Act 77’s enactment, the elections office essentially handled in-person voters and absentee ballots. The passage of Act 77 to allow anyone to vote by mail-in ballot has tripled that office’s workload, he said, adding “That’s also created a significant increase (in workload) in all 66 other counties.”
He emphasized, however, that the rules governing elections are not made at the county level.
“They are made entirely in Harrisburg, and we follow whatever rules come down,” he said.
“It’s ever-changing,” Germani added.
