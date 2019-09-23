There's a lot to be said for tradition — except for when it precludes progress.
So, when the Rev. William Hogans was asked to return from Arizona last fall to his hometown to become pastor of a church that would be celebrating its 175th anniversary in less than a year, he couldn't help but wonder how many "we've always done it this way" situations he might be walking into.
"That was a very real concern for me, not only the church but the entire city," the pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church said. "My idea of church is someone who is active in the community, where the church is relevant — so relevant that if the church were not in existence, the community would sorely miss it.
"So that was the question. Is the community ready to receive new vision and new direction? Is the church willing to do that? The overwhelming answer so far has been yes."
Eleanor Webber Basham, St. Luke's oldest member at 86, credits Hogans with rejuvenating a congregation she said had dwindled to 15 or 20 regular attendees but which she estimates has doubled since his arrival.
"He’s a hometown boy, a lot of people remember him," she said. "He’s very outgoing, friendly, and he doesn’t believe in strangers."
In his first month at St. Luke, Hogans recalled, 17 children were baptized on a single Sunday.
"For the past nine short months that we've been in partnership with this church, I'm happen to say I've never seen a more excited and enthused and hard-working group of members and community," he said, praising in particular the response to two outreaches just since spring.
"We were able to celebrate the Juneteenth, we did that as a community event," he said. "We saw close to 200 people come for that. The police were here, politicians were here. We were really happy about that.
"We asked the community if they would be willing to have an all-city male choir, and they responded and said yes. So (for the 175th anniversary celebration), the all-city male choir will sing. It's made up of men as young as 11, and as old as 80. So we're excited about that."
Hogans looks to continue St. Luke's interaction with its neighbors, including the planting of a community garden.
Still, he doesn't want to give short shrift to what has already taken place over nearly two centuries.
"The main reason for this celebration is to identify that it's been 175 years that this church has been in existence because of God's grace," he said. "The idea is that it is only Him. Only he can put something like this together. He gets the credit and the glory for that."
