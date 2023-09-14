Since taking over management at Heritage Hills Mobile Home Estates in mid-August, Chana Kolpien and her husband have chopped down window-high grass, dealt with broken water lines and gathered tons of garbage.
“We’re on our third 20-yard roll-off,” said Kolpien, who is also getting bids to remove vacant trailers.
She must first determine which mobile homes are occupied or unoccupied.
“There’s supposed to be 91 living (occupied) homes,” Kolpien said Wednesday. “In my opinion, 18 for sure need pulled out and there’s probably another 15 that need (taken out).”
During the early August Pulaski Township supervisors meeting, Heritage Hills residents complained about the park’s conditions and asked if supervisors could write an ordinance for maintaining mobile home parks.
Supervisors said they would look into the matter, noting the township has ordinances that require residents to mow their grass and maintain a junk-free property.
Supervisors Keith Stowe, Kelly Smith and Lew Grell also visited the park off Hillsville Road and counted between 22 and 28 empty trailers. JCD Heritage Hills from Oakdale, California, owns the property, according to township tax records. Efforts to reach JCD were unsuccessful.
Kolpien understands the park, originally developed for 400 lots, owns some of the trailers.
“There’s supposed to be 16 rental units — supposed to be. I’m still working on it,” Kolpien said. “A lot of people own their homes.”
She finds the couple’s new job somewhat overwhelming.
“It’s quite crazy,” Kolpien said. “This is a different situation than what we’ve taken over before.”
Kolpien and her husband, Cecil Ball, for several years have cleaned up mobile home parks in Arizona and returned to the area to help Ball’s mother.
Resident Richard Suders said a lot has been accomplished since the new management took over.
“Something is being done with the water right now,” Suders said.
The 67-year-old has also heard they are working on removing vacant trailers.
Resident Allison Clingensmith said she has also noticed a difference.
“I know they’ve been working for a few weeks,” said the 25-year-old mother of three. “They’ve been really good about fixing all of the issues.”
Sarah Estermyer, who lives in the park with her husband, Steven, and their three children, said she, too, has noticed changes for the good. The family has rented a doublewide in the park for four years for $645 a month, but hopes to buy a home.
A trucker, Steven Estermyer is bothered by the empty trailers and stray cats and remains skeptical about improvements.
“I won’t believe it until it happens,” the 31-year-old said.
Kolpien asks for patience and a clean slate. “God puts you where you are needed to be,” she said. “We’ve come a long way. It’s a very, very hard job. We have to multitask on top of multitasking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.