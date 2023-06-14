After cutting down a 200-year-old oak tree to keep it from falling on their Neshannock Falls home, Greg and Janell Billy found a way to preserve its history.
They hired Altoona chainsaw artist Richard Hamilton, who turned the stump into a sculpture of a deer, trout, bear cub, eagle and blue heron.
“It looks beautiful,” Greg said.
On a calm weather day shortly after buying the Neshannock Creek waterfront property in 2021, a large limb from the oak fell on the Billys’ roof, damaging the home and requiring the roof’s replacement.
Concerned about a repeat performance, the couple consulted with a tree specialist, who recommended the mighty oak be removed from the state Route 956 property four miles south of New Wilmington.
The Billys had it removed and did some research.
“We had a big stump to take out that was going to cost us a lot of money,” Janell said.
“We thought maybe we could do something with it,” Greg added.
They found Hamilton. The owner of RLH Wood Sculptures has been chainsaw carving for 15 years. He has sculpted more than 100 on-site carvings, done more than a thousand custom orders and created an inventory with thousands of pieces including bears, turtles, eagles and more.
“He loves being faced with a challenge and creating new things,” said Hamilton’s wife, Brittany, who does his marketing. “He won’t boast about his talent.”
Hamilton spent four days camping on the Billys’ property while working on the carving.
Former property owner and nearby resident Dave Copper called the sculpture of a work of art.
“It took some talent to do that,” Copper said. “I believe it’s going to be a landmark.”
The news of the trees removal saddened Copper, who has a photo of the full grown tree from the early 1900s. He believes it was one of Lawrence County’s oldest trees.
“I loved that tree,” Copper said. “It was such an old and beautiful oak tree that’s been there for a long, long time.”
