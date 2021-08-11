South New Castle Borough’s decision Thursday to take action against residents who are delinquent in their sewer and/or garbage bills marked the end of an era.
Neither a discussion of the issues, nor a proposal to act on them, were on the meeting agenda. Rather, they were brought up under “new business” and the evening's agenda was amended by council vote in order to act on them.
“This is the last time you’ll be able to do that,” solicitor Lou Perrotta noted.
He was referring to a bill signed June 30 by Gov. Tom Wolf, which goes into effect Aug. 29. As of that date, all public entities such as school boards, township supervisors and city and borough councils will be required to post a detailed meeting agenda at least 24 hours in advance of a meeting.
The agenda must be posted on a website — although the entity is not mandated to create a website to accommodate that requirement — and at the meeting’s location or board office. Copies also must be distributed to each member of the public attending the meeting.
The agenda must detail what will be discussed and voted on for approval during the meeting.
“Whatever we’re going to act upon, we have to have it on the agenda,” Perrotta said. “We’re not going to be able to make any motions to amend the agenda unless they’re minimal. What’s the minimal? That’s up for interpretation.
“So if we have issues that need to be on the agenda for enforcement or what not, we’re going to have to get information to (treasurer) Al (Burick) probably a week ahead of time so he can get it on the agenda. Once it’s posted, that’s what we have to go with."
Previously, governing boards and councils were required only to notify the public of the day, time and location of their meetings, but were under no obligation to share what business was to be discussed.
The new rules do not apply to conference or work sessions, or to executive sessions. In addition, exceptions include emergency situations, situations that arise within the 24 hour advance-notice window and trivial situations that don’t involve spending funds or forming contracts.
“If there’s an issue that somebody wants to come here and talk about, we’re not going to be able to just bring it up from the floor and then take action on it,” Perrotta said. “It’s going to have to be on the agenda ahead of time.”
Burick said that the agenda would be posted on a glass-enclosed bulletin board next to the entrance of the borough’s municipal building on Adella Street. He added that the borough is continuing to work on creating a website, and when it is finished, agendas also will be posted online.
However, copies of an agenda may not be the only thing borough residents will have on them if they attend council’s Sept. 2 meeting.
“Next month’s meeting,” council president John Wilmes said, “if things don’t look any better because of the virus, we’re going to mandate everybody coming in the building wear a mask again.”
