By Melissa Klaric
The (Sharon) Herald
HERMITAGE — Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools appointed a longtime resident of the area and supporter of Catholic education to take its helm.
Hermitage resident Melissa Joseph, who attended the former St. Joseph School in Sharon and graduated in 2000 from Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, started earlier this month as president of the school system.
Joseph’s husband, Matthew, is also a Kennedy graduate. Their three children are all students in the system: Cora, a freshman, Jeremy, a sixth-grader, and Tabitha, a third-grader.
“I’m very invested personally,” Joseph said. “I’ve got the history where I’m an alumni and want to see the best for the school. I’m a parent now and I am very committed to seeing it be here for future Golden Eagles.”
Mark Ferrara decided not to return as president of the school system, so the board nominated Joseph to the Erie Catholic Diocese, which appointed her July 15.
Joseph was a member of the school system’s board from 2012 to 2017 and was reappointed in 2020. She has been on multiple committees on the board and an active volunteer at St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage, which is part of the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
The appointment means Joseph will wear two hats — she was already the school’s cross-country coach.
“It’s a great way to connect with the students,” Joseph said. “And cross country is such an amazing sport. I love it because everyone is so supportive of each other. We cheer everyone on so it really creates a positive community, and good sportsmanship and appreciation.”
Joseph’s background is in business administration. But she believes the board chose her because she has had a lot of exposure to the Kennedy experience and is familiar with its mission.
“Our vision of the school and the goals that we have are that we maintain and really promote our Catholic identity,” Joseph said. “We’re always striving to implement ways to get the kids involved in the community and to learn to move beyond themselves to others.”
Kennedy Catholic’s school system student community is growing. In the 2021-22 school year, its elementary school will welcome 42 new students coming from the now-closed Holy Spirit Academy in New Castle. The school hired two additional teachers to accommodate the new students. It has also expanded two of its grade levels to two classrooms.
“Those families were presented with a very difficult situation and I have just been so impressed with their commitment to Catholic education; that they wanted to find a new home for their students,” Joseph said. “I am so happy that we can be that place for them.”
Joseph said the former Holy Spirit families have already been involved in sports and service projects.
In another change, teachers have a new math curriculum at St. John Paul II Elementary.
“They will be looking at some options and trying some things out in the classroom,” Joseph said. “So hopefully next year we will be implementing a new math curriculum, which will be very important.”
She said the school system is also dedicated to getting more involved with alumni and growing its advancement program.
As far as returning to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph said the family of schools is still establishing their policies and plans for next year.
“We have to look at what the guidelines and recommendations are, not only from our school and our diocese, but from the CDC and Department of Education,” Joseph said. “Hopefully, closer to the school year, we will have a finalized plan and we will communicate that with our families.”
One aspect the system is hoping will return is five-day-a-week in-person schooling, but Joseph said administrators are still working on the fine details.
Regardless of the possible changes, Joseph said she is excited for the school year to begin.
“It’s so nice to see full classrooms and the teachers excited too,” Joseph said. “There is a lot of promise for this new year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.