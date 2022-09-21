Lincoln High School student Kaden Schlichtkrull was officially appointed and sworn in as a junior councilman for Ellwood City borough council on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB), the Junior Council Person (JCP) program allows high school students to join council, during a school year, in order to get engaged with borough government, develop leadership skills, and observe the local leaders in order to become future leaders in their communities.
As a junior councilman, Schlichtkrull is encouraged to attend regular council meetings, budget sessions, and special meetings, and is encouraged to participate in meetings by asking questions and having discussions with the regular members.
However, he is not allowed to vote on any item, nor is he allowed to attend any executive sessions with council.
Schlichtkrull was officially sworn into office Monday, during council’s regular monthly meeting, by Mayor Anthony Court.
Manager to step down at end of year
Council agreed to advertise for the position of borough manager, as current manager David Allen said he will be stepping down at the end of this year.
Allen said he feels the borough is in a good place financially, and said now feels like the right time to step down.
He said he will remain through the end of the year in order to train his successor.
Comprehensive plan members appointed
During their Aug. 15 meeting, council agreed to appoint representatives to the borough’s comprehensive plan committee.
The committee will consist of five borough residents, three council members, and the borough manager.
Council members Judith Dici, Brad Ovial, and Jan Williams were appointed, along with residents John DeCaro Jr. and John Fraser.
The comprehensive plan committee will work, over the next few years, to create a new comprehensive plan for the borough.
On council, Ovial chairs the health and public safety committee and the community development committee, and is a member of the public works, admin/personnel, and blight committees; Dici is chair of the blight and utilities committees, and is a member of the finance and technology committee; Williams is chair of the finance committee, and is a member of the public works, utilities, and technology committees.
Other meeting matters
During their Sept. 19 meeting, council agreed to hire Brenda Thompson as a bookkeeper at $20.188 an hour.
During their Aug. 15 meeting, council ultimately voted to approve the promotion of Robert Magnifico to sergeant with the Ellwood City Police Department, at a new rate of $38.02 an hour.
Williams and Councilman Caleb Cragle wanted to promote both Magnifico and Officer Matthew Kennedy to sergeant, with the rest of council only voting to promote Magnifico.
