Lawrence County jail workers have a new labor union contract after nearly three years of negotiations with the Lawrence County commissioners.
But the commissioners will have to start negotiations again this year with Teamsters Local 261 for a new bargaining agreement, because the newly approved three-year contract will expire Dec. 31.
The commissioners in a 3-0 vote ratified the collective bargaining agreement between the county and the Teamsters, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018.
The agreement resulted from an arbitration award that grants more than 60 full- and part-time corrections officers and jail cooks wage increases of 3 percent per year, for each of three years — 2018, 2019 and 2020. The increases are retroactive to, or effective as of Jan. 1 of each of the three years.
The award is 0.5 percent greater than what all other courthouse employees received in raises this year.
The arbitration ruling was Aug. 26, 2019, but commissioners waited to approve it until it was ratified by the bargaining unit. The arbitration board consisted of attorney David V. Breen, a neutral arbitrator; Joseph S. Paas, an attorney representing the Teamsters, and Michael A. Palombo of Pittsburgh, labor counsel for the county.
The jail workers joined the Teamsters on April 24, 2017, and the negotiations went into arbitration after both sides were at an impasse.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said after the meeting that new contract negotiations with the Teamsters will begin mid-year toward a future bargaining agreement. He said he does not know yet who will be involved in the county’s bargaining team.
The jail employees had been members of Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964 for 40 years. That union terminated its relationship with the jail in mid-January that year, citing mistrust as the main reason for breaking the relationship.
The workers’ contract under Local 964 had expired Dec. 31 and negotiations with the county were stalemated. The employees continued to work under the old contract terms while negotiating with Local 964, until the union suddenly dropped the jail workers, an unprecedented action that left no prospect for a future contract.
The jail employees joined the Teamsters in April 2017 and had been negotiating with the county for a bargaining agreement since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.