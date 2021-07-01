New jail hires to help with overtime problem

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
Help is on the way in the form of seven new corrections officers for the Lawrence County jail after the facility already surpassed its yearly budget for overtime.
The jail had a yearly budget of $100,000 for overtime. At a commissioners meeting June 8, chairman Morgan Boyd noted the jail was already about $10,000 over its yearly allotment for overtime.
It was announced, however, at this week’s commissioners meeting that two full-time and five part-time corrections officers will soon start work.
“They did pass a background check. We are currently waiting for the drug screens. We’re hoping that everything will progress as need be,” commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said at Tuesday’s meeting. She serves as chairman of the county’s prison board.
Mandated training, she noted, is scheduled for July 12 for the new hires. Full-time positions begin at $17.88 per hour, while part-timers make $15 an hour with no benefits.
Previously, the need for overtime was said to be due to a lack of manpower, particularly among part-time corrections officers.
The jail has 36 full-time corrections officers, but when they call off or take vacation time, the jail officials are left filling the gaps.
“We are definitely hoping that we will have, number one, a full staff of full-timers as well as a contingent of part-timers in the next couple of weeks moving forward,” Spielvogel said.
Boyd said Tuesday he hopes these hires will stop the overtime problems.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but if these individuals are able to pass this drug test we’ve taken a tremendous step forward in solving that problem,” he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting it was noted the courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of the July 4 holiday.
