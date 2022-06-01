Following the success of two major entrepreneurial pop-up markets at the Cascade Galleria in the last six months, a new open air "Hometown Growers & Makers Market" will open this summer in the Cascade Galleria parking lot.
The market will offer regular Saturday morning shopping, dining and family-friendly interactive activities starting June 25 and running weekly until October 29.
Each Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, the northeast side of the Cascade Galleria parking lot will feature more than 35 growers, makers, vendors and entrepreneurs from across the region. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more. All items sold at the market will be hand-made, grown or baked to offer community members unique gift ideas and healthy eating options.
Activities will be provided by community leaders like Arts & Education at the Hoyt, the New Castle Public Library's Bookmobile, the New Castle Fire Department and more will rotate throughout the summer offering things to do for the entire family. A full list of these activities, when they will be at the market, and the full list of vendors can be found at www.FeolaEntertainment.com.
"I really enjoyed coordinating the pop-up markets during both the Christmas and Spring seasons, so when a group of entrepreneurs approached me about helping them create this opportunity, I was happy to assist," said Jeff Feola, owner of Feola Entertainment.
"The entrepreneurs had the vision for this market and I’m offering the ‘extras,’ some coordination and promotion of this weekly opportunity for our community to gather and enjoy time together,” Feola continued. "The increased activity downtown is of benefit to everyone. When we cluster things for people to do, everyone does better; people find places to shop, eat, and spend money and there’s an energy that builds our sense of community."
Feola moved back to his hometown of New Castle as the pandemic shut down his touring Broadway show, "Hamilton: An American Musical." He credits the event planning skills he learned while coordinating the logistics of Broadway shows, to his new-found love for creating events and vibrancy in downtown. He says he has found a new love for the "support local" movement of small towns like his and he is committed to growing the arts and entertainment scene in New Castle, for New Castle and surrounding municipalities and counties.
The Hometown Growers and Makers Market is part of a larger effort to revitalize downtown New Castle by supporting local entrepreneurs and offering events/activities for people to attend regularly.
