A gazebo at Cascade Park is being replaced.
It just takes a long time to do so.
That was the message sent by city Public Works Director Brian Heichel on Monday. The gazebo in question is located in the area of the park just above the former pool and pool house building.
“The gazebo has been ordered,” Heichel said.
Heichel said following the wind storms the county faced in late March, a large tree fell onto the roof of the pool house building, damaging the soffit and creating a hole in the roof.
A week later, when heavy winds returned, trees caused the destruction of the gazebo.
Heichel wanted the public to know the city wasn’t ignoring the damage for months, but said after employees took pictures of the damages, the city had to wait weeks for its insurance to issue checks.
He said checks recently came through for the pool house, with city employees finishing up repairs to the building and fencing, and hopes the new gazebo will come in a few weeks after a check just came through within the last week.
Heichel added employees are not allowed to move the former gazebo remains without an adjuster to come and take pictures beforehand.
