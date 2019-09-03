More than math students are coming into Heather Chisholm’s classroom this year at Mohawk Junior-Senior high school.
Last spring, Chisholm, who teaches eighth-grade math, attended seminars designed to help students to learn. One option involved the flexible seating or “coffee shop-style” classroom. Rather than sit at desks in rows, students are encouraged to be more comfortable and to study math at school the same way they might at home — siting on a couch, sitting on the floor or at the dining room table and generally moving around the room.
Chisholm liked the idea so well, she decided to try it herself. Securing the blessing of the school board, Chisholm spent two days — 12 hours in all — repainting her classroom from the stark white it had been to a relaxing “Sensational Sand.” She was assisted by her fiancé Tony Blangero, who also helped her to string lights across the ceiling.
Also with the school board’s approval, she replaced most of the student desks with “homey furnishings,” including two futons, an area rug and cushions for floor sitting, two standing desks, a low “coffee” table and two narrow, high tables that were built to her specifications by the wood shop department. There is also a smart board and tall chairs at the blackboard at the back of the classroom for working out math problems. She believes the arrangement fosters better opportunity for open communication and collaboration.
“I’m happy with it,” Chisholm said, seated at her desk looking out over her domain. And when students arrived on Aug. 22, they liked it too.
There are no assigned seats, she said. Students come in and sit where they please.
“I know everyone has a favorite chair, but I hope they will test every seat and give all students a choice in seating,” she said. Students will also have the option to move around the classroom during class time.
“I want the students to feel relaxed, confident, to be in charge of their learning, just like at home where they are the most capable of learning,” she said. Chisholm said she teaches a “block class” or double period of 80 minutes of math so students spend a considerable amount of time in the classroom.
Chisholm’s students also took charge of the classroom redesign. But her eighth graders who helped in the design last spring have moved on to ninth grade and are not benefitting from the finished “coffee shop style” classroom.
“They were bummed out not to be part of this classroom setup, but they’ve come back, stuck their heads in and approve,” she said.
Administrators and other teachers have also come in to look around.
“Everyone seems to like it,” she said.
She said parents who came to the open house prior to the start of school also seemed to like the concept.
“It is not what they expected,” she said.
As students settle in, they experiment with various aspects of the design.
“They really enjoy the string lights,” she said. “They want the overhead lights turned off and only the dimmer lights on. It’s been entertaining, but it’s also been quiet. Due to the seating arrangements the students seem more willing to work with each other, to help each other out.
Other teachers, too, have looked in and seem to like what they see.
“I don’t think that this will be the only flexible seating classroom for very long,” she said.
Although this is the first classroom of its kind at Mohawk, Chisholm said she believes New Castle High School offers something similar in its 11th grade English students and Lincoln High School in Ellwood City also offers something similar.
Last school year, she and Dr. Lorree Houk, assistant to the superintendent, went to New Castle High School to see their flexible seating/personalized learning program. Both were impressed.
“This is more than throwing a few couches into a classroom,” Houk said. “Heather did research, she came up with a design and got her students involved. They helped to produce the final product.
“The design came out well. I’ve been in the classroom a few times. I see that the students seem to prefer the futon or high top tables. Most seem to have found one spot they like and settled into it.”
Houk said she also is impressed with the alternative lighting options.
Houk said she is willing to work with other teachers to develop additional flexible seating classrooms.
“Other teachers have popped in, looked around, like what they see and are already thinking about what changes they can make to their classrooms,” she said. “I tell them ‘Bring me a plan. We’ll see what we can do.’”
A dedicated educator, Houk said she appreciates this relaxed approach to math, which can be tough for some students. She believes this approach prepares the students fro the world beyond high school.
“We’ve visited places like the Google office in Pittsburgh,” she said. “It’s a relaxed, welcoming setting that fosters creativity. What better setting could you have for education?”
A 2006 graduate of Mohawk School District, Chisholm joined the teaching staff in 2010 as an elementary learning support Title I teacher then taught second grade for two years before coming to junior high math.
“I’ve always wanted to teach,” she said. “I used to play school at home when I was little. This has always been my dream — to come back to Mohawk and to teach for the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.