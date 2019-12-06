A new tree festival in Pulaski Township is celebrating the holiday season — and raising money to help the community.
The first Merry Making Christmas Community fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14 at the River Valley Complex, formerly the Pulaski Elementary School. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for age 3 to 12 and children age 2 and younger are free.
Local nonprofit organizations and charities will sponsor and/or decorate a Christmas tree in any theme they choose. The trees will be set up and decorated from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and in the morning on Saturday.
Patrons will choose their favorite trees with $1 votes. They may vote as many times as they wish.
At the end of the event, the top three vote-getters will be awarded cash prizes and will receive $1 for each vote cast for their tree. All prizes will be awarded to a nonprofit or charity. No disbursements will be made to a business or individual.
The event also will include children’s activities, games, music, holiday vendors and food.
Joseph Goodge, along with his wife, purchased the former elementary school last spring. He said the festival is the community’s chance to see the building’s potential.
“We hope to bring people to the former school to make it a community-friendly building,” he said. “This is the first event that we’re doing, but we want people to see what it is and the opportunities that exist and to raise money.”
The event will be a community gathering itself, Goodge said.
“I’ve not been to the Festival of Trees, but I’m told what we’re planning is on the line of that,” he said. “We’ll offer people the opportunity to look at beautifully decorated trees in a Christmas setting.”
Goodge said he has not yet worked out what can be done with the building.
“There are several options that we’re considering,” he said. “But whatever we do, we will retain the community-friendly component. This could be an event center for the community.”
