Now that the new year is upon us, successful candidates from the November election will soon be sworn into their positions in city hall and will begin working on fulfilling their campaign agendas.
Chris Frye will become New Castle's 37th mayor next week after running a long campaign against Democrat Mark Elisco and Independent James Constant.
One of the many issues Frye ran on was the importance of generating revenue — and keeping it too.
In the next four years, Frye hopes to find ways to attract new businesses — like a primary employer that works both nationally and internationally.
But owners and investors though, Frye said, must understand the city is in a rebuilding phase.
“Our infrastructure is operating at a level where we still have 50-some-thousand people,” Frye said. “We can condense that. We rebuild, rezone, restructure our landscape."
Frye wants the city to emulate a "nice quaint beautiful town" instead of an industrial imprint.
Beyond revitalizing downtown, Frye wants to bring attention and resources to the neighborhoods.
“We need roads. We need to fix our sewage. We need to fix the blight in all of these other communities, so directing funding straight to downtown and ignoring the other ones, that’s what I’m talking about. We need to piece it around,” he said.
Frye, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia, moved to New Castle when he was 11 years old.
He graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work before marrying his wife Danielle. The couple have three children.
He has worked as the community supports coordinator for the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP) for six years.
Pat Cioppa Jr., Bryan Cameron and MaryAnne Gavrile were elected as the three new members of New Castle City Council.
Cioppa is a retired Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission employee, dedicated football coach and a lifetime resident of New Castle. He attended both New Castle High School and Slippery Rock University.
Some of Cioppa's priorities before the election lied in bringing downtown back to at least a fraction of what it was when he was a child.
"We have a declining population. It’s no secret,” said Cioppa. “We can’t keep the young people here. My first main goal was to increase our foot traffic in downtown."
Cioppa also has some ideas concerning vacant and blighted properties.
Properties sold off of the repository list would be monitored every three or four months to confirm improvements are being made to the property to hold property owners to a timeline, he said.
“If you don’t make the improvements, we’re taking it back,” said Cioppa. “You lose your deposit. It comes right back to us.”
His other priorities are strengthening code enforcement and infrastructure.
Cameron is a retail inventory specialist for Giant Eagle, and New Castle High and Westminster College graduate.
Similar to Cioppa, Cameron also hopes to increase interest in coming downtown by hosting community events and parades, which may help existing businesses thrive.
“I think that we need free parking downtown,” said Cameron. “When they had the car shows in the summer, even the concerts that were done at the Riverwalk, they brought people down there.”
His other priorities are empowering code enforcement and partnering with the mayor and his administration to address infrastructure.
Gavrile who has a bachelor's degree in education, and is a former city councilwoman who served as president from 2010 until 2014.
According to Gavrile, attracting businesses will be the most important route to gain revenue as well as marketing the city as a bedroom community.
“That’s the key right there,” said Gavrile. “We’re open for business. I believe we have to take a leap of faith with businesses that want to come in, and provide them with every option the city has to offer.”
Her other priorities are blight and road conditions.
Frye, Cioppa, Cameron and Gavrile will be sworn in on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the New Castle High School.
Anthony Mastrangelo, who is now 83 years old, was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 7, 2008, by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Piccione in his home surrounded by family and friends following heart surgery 18 days prior.
Mastrangelo arrived in office after the Act 47 designation had been placed on the city, which Mastrangelo notes he inherited around $75 million in debt. The city now has around $2 million in it's "rainy day" fund.
After serving for 12 years, he was unsuccessful in being reelected in the May primary to serve a fourth term in office.
Councilman William Panella, who is a former county district attorney, served on council for 12 years. In November, he was elected serve as the city's controller.
"I've enjoyed working with council," said Panella at the council's Dec. 30 special meeting. "Of course, we always didn't agree, but still our vote was because we thought the city needed that vote for whatever it was."
Councilman Paul Stefano has served on council for six years, and decided not to run for reelection. He will continue to serve as the chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats.
"Six years. This is our last meeting as a group," said Stefano at the council's Dec. 30 special meeting. "I have enjoyed it. I have enjoyed serving with all you guys and Anthony (Mastrangelo). We're all friends, and that's a nice thing that we can serve and argue and discuss and still be friends."
Councilman Richard Beshero has served on council for 10 years.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve with you guys," Beshero said at the council's Dec. 12 meeting. "We didn't always agree, but we always settled it and we left it here. I believe everything we did, and I did, were for the betterment of the city."
